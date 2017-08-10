Reds' Jose Peraza: Drives in three Wednesday
Peraza went 2-for-3 with a walk and three RBI Wednesday against the Padres.
Timely hitting was the key to Peraza's success in this one, as he drove in two runs with a single in the first inning and one more the same way in the eighth. This performance has to be considered an offensive explosion by the light-hitting middle infielder's standards, as he had accrued just one RBI since July 5 coming in.
