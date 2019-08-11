Tazawa signed a minor-league deal with the Reds, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

He was assigned to Double-A Chattanooga and will begin on the injured list with an undisclosed injury, perhaps in order to give him time to get up to speed before he pitches in games. He had a 4.00 ERA in 19 appearances out of the bullpen with Triple-A Iowa prior to being released by the Cubs.

