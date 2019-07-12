Tazawa was released by the Cubs on Thursday, Iowa Cubs broadcaster Alex Cohen reports.

Tazawa was released by the Cubs after failing to make the Opening Day roster out of spring training, but he quickly re-signed with the team on a reworked minor-league deal. The 33-year-old had a 4.00 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB over 18 innings at Triple-A this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories