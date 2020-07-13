Tazawa signed a contract with an independent team in Japan on Monday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Tazawa has spent parts of nine seasons in the majors, but he spent the entire 2019 campaign in the minors. He spent time in the Reds' minor-league camp over the offseason, but he was unable to secure a spot within the organization and was released by Cincinnati in March. The 34-year-old will look to further his career with an independent league in Japan, potentially because of the rules regarding signing with an NPB team. Given his age and downturn in results, his MLB days could be over.