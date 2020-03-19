Junichi Tazawa: Released by Reds
Tazawa was released by the Reds on Thursday, Andersen Pickard of MLB Daily Dish reports.
The veteran righty has spent parts of nine seasons in the big leagues, though the entirety of his 2019 campaign was spent at the Triple-A level with the Cubs and Reds. He owns a respectable 4.12 career ERA, but he hasn't recorded an ERA below 5.69 since 2016.
