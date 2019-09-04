Tazawa (undisclosed) debuted at Triple-A Louisville over the weekend and has made two appearances for the affiliate, covering three scoreless innings.

Tazawa agreed to a minor-league pact with the Reds on Aug. 11 and reported to the Reds' rookie-level Arizona League affiliate while he was on the mend from the unspecified injury. His appearances with Louisville indicate that he's healthy again, but Tazawa may have returned too late to have a realistic chance at earning a callup to the Reds in September.