Bruihl signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training.

Bruihl held a 5.46 ERA over 27 relief appearances between the Dodgers and Rockies in 2023 and has posted a 4.22 ERA and 46:24 K:BB across 70.1 frames over parts of three major-league seasons. The 26-year-old lefty will try to win a bullpen job with Cincinnati but is likely to begin 2024 at Triple-A Louisville.