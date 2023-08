Colorado acquired Bruihl from the Dodgers on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Bruihl was designated for assignment by the Dodgers last Friday, having logged a 4.07 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB through 24.1 major-league innings on the season. The 26-year-old left-hander could immediately join the Rockies' big-league bullpen after they traded Brad Hand to Atlanta on Tuesday.