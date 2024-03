The Reds reassigned Bruihl to minor-league camp Monday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Bruihl is expected to report to Triple-A Louisville to begin the season and will serve as organizational relief depth. He made 27 appearances at the big-league level in 2023 between the Dodgers and Rockies, pitching to a 5.46 ERA and 1.39 WHIP over 28 innings.