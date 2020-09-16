Miller was acquired by the Reds from the Blue Jays on Tuesday in exchange for international cap space.

The 33-year-old has been in Toronto's 60-player pool all season and will join a new organization for the closing stretch of the year. Miller appeared in 17 games for the Nationals last season and had a 4.02 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 11:4 K:BB, and he should report to the Reds' alternate training site.