Miller was acquired by the Reds from the Blue Jays on Tuesday in exchange for international cap space.
The 33-year-old has been in Toronto's 60-player pool all season and will join a new organization for the closing stretch of the year. Miller appeared in 17 games for the Nationals last season and had a 4.02 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 11:4 K:BB, and he should report to the Reds' alternate training site.
