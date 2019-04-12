Farmer has played a limited role so far, hitting .167/.167/.667 with two homers in 12 at-bats.

Though he's capable of catching, the Reds haven't used him there yet, as he's played three games at second base and a game at third. Most of his action has been as a pinch-hitter. With two other catchers on the active roster, that will continue to be his role.

More News
Our Latest Stories