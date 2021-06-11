Morrison signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Friday.
Morrison has played 997 games at the big-league level and is a slightly above-average hitter for his career, as his .238/.323/.425 line is good for a 105 wRC+. It's been several years since he was particularly useful, however, as he's hit just .183/.271/.365 in 133 games since the start of the 2018 season. He'll make at least one more attempt to get back to the majors and will look to impress at Triple-A Louisville, but expectations should be modest even if he does eventually earn a call-up.