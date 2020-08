Morrison went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 8-3 loss to the Reds.

This was a game to forget for Milwaukee, though Morrison's homer off Trevor Bauer -- his first of the year -- qualifies as a bright spot. He was off to a miserable start with two hits and zero walks in his first six games. Ryan Braun (finger) is due back after the minimum, but Morrison will remain in the mix for starts at first base and DH against right-handed pitching.