Morrison has made the Brewers' Opening Day roster, Robert Murray of TheScore.com reports.
He has impressed from Day 1 with Milwaukee, so this is not a surprise. With Ryan Braun (general soreness) questionable for Opening Day, Morrison could see starts at designated hitter early in the season while getting occassional starts at first base over Justin Smoak. The 32-year-old veteran hit .300/.364/.600 with three home runs and 10 strikeouts in 33 plate appearances this spring and has been impressing thus far in summer camp. He is not officially on the 40-man roster yet, but the Brewers have multiple players on the COVID-19 injured list which will free up a couple spots on the 40-man roster for players like Morrison.