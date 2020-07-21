site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Logan Morrison: Contract selected
RotoWire Staff
Jul 21, 2020
1 min read
Morrison's contract was officially selected by the Brewers on Tuesday.
The move confirms reports from over the weekend that Morrison had made the team's Opening Day roster. He's unlikely to be much more than a depth option at first base and designated hitter this season, as he's produced an above-average batting line in just one of his last five seasons.
