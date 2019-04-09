Kemp will start in left field and will bat third in Tuesday's game against the Marlins.

Kemp will stick in the lineup for the third time in four games and should pick up another start Wednesday while Yasiel Puig finishes up a two-game suspension. Despite receiving steady work as the Reds' fourth outfielder this season, Kemp has yet to get going at the dish. He enters the series opener with two hits and 10 strikeouts over 22 at-bats.