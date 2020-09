Kemp is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Dodgers, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Kemp hits the bench for the second time in three games. His .234/.303/.423 season slash line translates to a rather poor 77 wRC+, given that gets to play half his games at Coors Field. That's a rather uninspiring figure for a designated hitter. Raimel Tapia will fill that spot Friday, with David Dahl starting in left.