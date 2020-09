Kemp is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Though he'll be sitting out the series finale, Kemp appears to be the Rockies' primary designated hitter at the moment. He started in five of the team's previous six games, going 4-for-20 with two home runs and four RBI. With Kemp getting the day off, Charlie Blackmon will receive a day out of the field and handle DH duties.