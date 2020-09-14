site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockies-matt-kemp-drills-sixth-homer | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rockies' Matt Kemp: Drills sixth homer
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Kemp went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Angels.
Kemp tied the game at 1-1 with a solo shot off Andrew Heaney in the second. It marked the 35-year-old's sixth long ball and 21st RBI on the season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read