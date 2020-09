Kemp is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Kemp's grasp on the Rockies' primary designated-hitter role may be loosening, as he's recorded only one hit in 19 at-bats over his last five starts to drop his season-long batting line to .228/.296/.412. Kevin Pillar will spell Kemp as the Rockies' DH in the series finale.