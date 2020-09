Kemp went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Dodgers.

Kemp got aboard with a single and scored on a Josh Fuentes homer in the second inning. In the eighth, Kemp hit the go-ahead homer which gave the Rockies all they needed to win. The 35-year-old now has four homers, 17 RBI and 16 runs scored through 32 games this season.