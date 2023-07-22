McLain went 2-for-4 with a walk, a grand slam, a second run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 9-6 win over the Diamondbacks.

The rookie shortstop supplied the biggest blow on the night, driving a 100.9 mph fastball from Justin Martinez over the right-field fence in the fifth inning for McLain's first career grand slam. It's his ninth homer of the season and second in his last four games, and through his first 57 big-league contests he's slashing an impressive .301/.367/.519 with eight steals, 34 RBI and 44 runs.