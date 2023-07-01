McClain went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Friday's 7-5 extra-innings win over the Padres.

McClain saved the day for the Reds with a game-tying, two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning. The young shortstop set up the heroics to follow in the 11th when two other young Cincinnati stars -- Elly De La Cruz (double) and Spencer Steer (homer) closed out the Padres. McClain is rolling right now with hits in five of the last six games, going 10-for-29 with four doubles, four home runs, 12 RBI and six runs scored during that stretch.