McLain went 3-for-5 with a run and two stolen bases in an 8-5 victory versus the Brewers on Saturday.

McLain notched his first MLB game with multiple steals and pushed his total to seven (on 11 attempts) on the season. The talented shortstop also finished with his fifth MLB game with at least three hits. Though he's been overshadowed by the sensational exploits of fellow rookie Elly De La Cruz, McLain has been very good in his own right, posting a .301/.368/.512 slash line, seven homers, 29 RBI, 37 runs and the seven steals over 231 plate appearances while holding down an everyday spot for the first-place Reds.