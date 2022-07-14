The Reds recalled Schrock from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday.
Schrock will make his return to the big club after Mike Moustakas was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list just over two hours before the Reds' series finale with the Yankees in New York. Based on the timing of his placement on the IL, Moustakas is likely to miss the Reds' three-game weekend series in St. Louis, but Schrock is expected to serve as a depth option on the bench rather than a direct replacement in the lineup for Moustakas.