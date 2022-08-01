site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Max Schrock: Sidelined with knee injury
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Schrock will miss 3-to-4 weeks with a small fracture in his right knee cap, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Schrock was on the verge of joining Cincinnati's taxi squad, but he will instead spend a good portion of August recovering from his injury.
