Schrock (kneecap) agreed Monday with the Padres on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

A calf injury and a fractured right kneecap limited Schrock to just 33 appearances between the majors and the Triple-A level in 2022, but the Padres are seemingly hopeful that he'll be ready to go by spring training. The 28-year-old has yet to gain much traction as a full-time utility player in the majors, but he has the ability to play all over the diamond as well as the corner outfield and has demonstrated excellent bat-to-ball skills during his time in the minors. Even if he fails to win a spot on the Friars' Opening Day roster, Schrock should at least make for strong organizational depth at Triple-A El Paso.