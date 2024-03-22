Martinez (ribs) allowed three runs on three hits and four walks while striking out four over 3.2 innings in Thursday's spring start against Seattle.

Martinez hadn't pitched in a Cactus League game since March 8 -- an outing that was eventually cancelled due to rain. He hadn't allowed a run all spring until Thursday's first inning, when the Mariners scored three times. As for his ribs, the right-hander told Mark Sheldon of MLB.com that his ribs and oblique felt fine. Martinez will be part of the starting rotation to open the season.