Reds manager David Bell said Martinez will start Thursday's game against the Phillies in Cincinnati, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

After making four- and three-inning appearances out of the bullpen last week, Martinez will rejoin the rotation during the upcoming week, replacing the injured Frankie Montas (forearm). Bell noted that he's hopeful Montas is able to return from the 15-day injured list around when he's first eligible May 7, so Martinez is likely looking at a two-start run before he presumably heads back to the bullpen.