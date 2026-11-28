Martinez signed a two-year, $44 million contract with the White Sox on Saturday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Martinez enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career with the Rays in 2026, posting a 3.10 ERA and 1.09 WHIP across 180 innings in the regular season before giving up five earned runs in 16 innings in the postseason. The veteran right-hander is expected to remain a starter upon moving to Chicago, joining Dustin May and Grant Taylor on the list of new faces in the Sox's rebuilt rotation.