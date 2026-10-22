Martinez will start Game 1 of the World Series in Milwaukee on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Giving Martinez the ball in Game 1 allows ace Drew Rasmussen an extra day of rest, and it pushes Freddy Peralta back to Game 3 at Tropicana Field, where he's posted a 2.03 ERA in five starts in 2026 between the regular and postseason. Both of Martinez's outings this postseason have been on the road, and he's allowed a total of three runs with a 6:3 K:BB over nine innings in those starts. The Brewers will counter with Jacob Misiorowski in Game 1.