Martinez earned the win in Game 4 of the ALCS against the Guardians on Saturday, allowing one run on two hits with three strikeouts and two walks across 5.1 innings.

The right-hander surrendered a run on two hits and a wild pitch during the opening frame but otherwise was able to keep Cleveland off the board to help even the series at 2-2. It was an improved effort from Martinez compared to his first playoff start during the ALDS, when he gave up two runs on five hits in 3.2 innings. He doesn't line up for another start versus the Guardians but could be available out of the bullpen for the final games of the series.