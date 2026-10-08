Martinez didn't factor into the decision in Game 3 of the ALDS against the Yankees on Wednesday, allowing two runs on five hits with three strikeouts and one walk across 3.2 innings.

The right-hander started off with two scoreless frames before New York got to him for single tallies in the third and fourth innings to end his evening. Martinez worked exclusively as a starter in MLB for the first time in his career this year, and he responded by delivering a 3.10 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 109:26 K:BB over 180 regular-season innings. The Rays will presumably line him up to start Game 3 of the ALCS.