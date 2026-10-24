Martinez was charged with the loss in Game 1 of the World Series at Milwaukee on Friday, allowing two runs on five hits with five strikeouts and no walks over five innings.

The Brewers pounced on the 36-year-old during the opening frame, scoring twice on two singles and a triple to put Tampa Bay in an early hole. Martinez bounced back from there, however, and followed up with four scoreless innings to keep the Rays close. The right-hander showed more swing-and-miss than usual after posting a 5.4 K/9 during the regular season, as he found some extra juice on his fastball and induced 10 whiffs on 73 pitches (52 strikes). Martinez now lines up to take the ball at home in a possible Game 5 for Tampa Bay.