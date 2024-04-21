Martinez allowed two hits and struck out two over three scoreless inning, picking up his first hold in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Angels.
Martinez made his second relief appearance since being removed from the starting rotation. He's thrown multiple innings in those two relief outings, allowing one run on five hits while striking out five over seven innings. That multi-inning relief role is one in which Martinez thrived as a member of the Padres in 2023.
More News
-
Reds' Nick Martinez: Looks set to remain in bullpen•
-
Reds' Nick Martinez: Brewers-Reds postponed Thursday•
-
Reds' Nick Martinez: Allows five runs in no-decision•
-
Reds' Nick Martinez: No-decision in Reds debut•
-
Reds' Nick Martinez: Takes mound Thursday•
-
Reds' Nick Martinez: Locked into rotation spot•