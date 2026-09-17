Martinez (15-4) earned the win against the Athletics on Wednesday, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out three across five innings. He did not issue a walk.

Martinez kept the Athletics' bats in check for most of Wednesday's contest, outside of two solo home runs by Tommy White and Henry Bolte in the third inning. Martinez needed only 72 pitches (50 strikes) to get through five innings, and it was the 13th time this season that he did not issue a walk. The veteran right-hander has a 2.94 ERA and 1.07 WHIP across 171.1 innings and is up to 15 wins on the year, which is tied for third-most in the majors behind Sonny Gray and Cristopher Sanchez (17 each). Martinez is tentatively slated to face the Yankees on the road next week, though it's not clear whether he'll have another turn in the rotation past that start before the end of the regular season, given that the Rays have already clinched a spot in the postseason and have a good chance of being the top seed in the American League playoffs.