Martinez took a no-decision Thursday against Atlanta, allowing two hits and no walks in 6.1 scoreless innings. He struck out three.

Martinez was in cruise control, firing 53 of his 68 pitches for strikes and scattering two singles over 6.1 shutout frames. The right-hander extended his streak of quality starts to four, but it's worth noting he saw his second-lowest workload of 2026 on Thursday as the Rays prepare for the postseason. He'll take a career-best 2.92 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 98:24 K:BB over 166.1 innings into his next scheduled appearance in pitcher-friendly Tampa Bay versus the lowly Athletics.