Martinez (15-5) took the loss in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Yankees, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out seven.

The right-hander made only one real mistake, but Cody Bellinger put it into the right-field seats in the fourth inning for a two-run homer -- accounting for the only runs in the game. The seven strikeouts were a season high for Martinez, while the quality start was his 16th of the season. Martinez has given up three runs or fewer in six straight outings, posting a 2.52 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 25:3 K:BB in 35.2 innings over that span. The Rays clinched the AL East title, and a first-round bye in the playoffs, with a win in the nightcap, so it remains to be seen whether Martinez will stay on turn and get the start for the final game of the regular season, on the road Sunday in Philadelphia.