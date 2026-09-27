Martinez (15-6) took the loss Sunday against the Phillies, allowing four runs on seven hits and a walk across 2.2 innings. He struck out one.

Martinez gave up a run in the first inning on a Bryson Stott two-out double before the Phillies put up a three spot in the second. The right-hander would ultimately depart in the third, after throwing 50 pitches. Coming into Sunday, Martinez had held opponents to three runs or fewer in each of his previous six outings, posting a 2.52 ERA across 35.2 innings in that span. Martinez will finish the regular season with a 3.10 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 109 strikeouts across 31 starts (180 innings).