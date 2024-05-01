Martinez (0-2) took the loss Tuesday against the Padres, allowing five runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out three over five innings.

The Padres first got to Martinez in the third with a run and then would plate four more in the fifth with a bases loaded double by Manny Machado being the big hit in the inning. It hasn't been smooth sailing for Martinez to begin his tenure with the Reds, as he's given up at least three runs and six hits in all four of his starts thus far while managing to get to six innings once. The 33-year-old owns a 5.46 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 20:3 K:BB in 28 innings. If Frankie Montas (forearm) is able to return when first eligible next week then it's likely Martinez returns to a long relief role in the bullpen for the foreseeable future.