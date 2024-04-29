Martinez is slated to start Tuesday's game against the Padres at Petco Park.

He'll make a second straight turn through the rotation as a replacement for Frankie Montas (forearm), who was forced to the injured list April 22. In his return to a starting role last Thursday following a brief stint in the bullpen, Martinez was roughed up by the Phillies for five earned runs on 11 hits over six innings. Martinez should fare better Tuesday at Petco Park, where he turned in a 2.60 ERA over 62.1 innings in 2023 as a member of the Padres.