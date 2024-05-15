Martinez is an option to start Thursday's game against the Dodgers in place of Nick Lodolo (groin), Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Martinez would be pitching on three days' rest after he had a 1.1-inning relief appearance on May 12. He remains relatively stretched out, though, having made four starts for the Reds this season, with the last one coming on April 30. Martinez wouldn't have a full workload at his disposal Thursday, but he looks to be the favorite to take the ball for the Reds that day.