Martinez (1-2) earned the win over the Dodgers on Thursday, pitching five shutout innings in relief while allowing one hit and striking out four.

Martinez relieved Justin Wilson to open the bottom of the third and proceeded to retire 15 of the 16 batters he faced over his five innings of work. The veteran right-hander generated 12 swings and misses on the night en route to earning his first win of the season. Martinez has been outstanding in the relief role and now carries a 0.87 ERA to go along with a 9:2 K:BB through 10.1 innings in May (four appearances).