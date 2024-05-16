Martinez is expected to operate as a bulk reliever behind opener Brent Suter in Thursday's game against the Dodgers in Los Angeles, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Martinez has previously made four starts this season, but because he'll be available on only three days' rest after recorded four outs of the bullpen in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Giants, the Reds will deploy him in bulk relief Thursday in what would have been Nick Lodolo's (groin) turn in the rotation. With Lodolo on 15-day injured list and set to miss at least two weeks, Martinez could move into a more traditional starting role when Lodolo's turn comes up again next week.