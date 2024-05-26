Martinez (2-3) allowed one hit over 4.1 scoreless innings to earn the victory Sunday against the Dodgers. He struck out three.

Martinez followed Brent Suter, who faced three batters and served as the opener, tossing 64 pitches while working through the fifth to pick up his second victory of the season. Martinez has now earned both of his wins this season against the Dodgers in similar fashion. Ten days ago, Martinez worked five innings of relief and allowed one baserunner while earning the win in LA, then pulled off the same feat over 4.1 innings Sunday. With Nick Lodolo (groin) slated to return to the rotation Monday, Martinez looks primed to return to his usual long-relief role.