Martinez (2-4) was the losing pitcher in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Guardians. He allowed three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out two over 1.2 innings.

The last two times Martinez was used in a bullpen game, he had authored 9.1 scoreless innings (both against the Dodgers), but it wouldn't be the same Tuesday. He followed opener Brent Suter and, initially, it looked like Martinez would last longer than five outs. The right-hander needed just six pitches in a 1-2-3 second inning, but the bottom third of Cleveland's lineup got to him in the third. He issued a 10-pitch walk to Brayan Rocchio leading off the inning, followed by a double and a nine-pitch Steven Kwan single that produced two runs. Two more singles plated a third run, and Martinez was done after 39 pitches.