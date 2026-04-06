Martinez did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 4-1 extra-inning win over the Twins, allowing one run on one hit and one walk with four strikeouts over six innings.

Martinez surrendered a solo homer in the second inning but was extremely efficient, throwing 52 of 81 pitches and retiring 10 straight batters at one point. Though he's generated just seven strikeouts over 12 innings this season, the veteran has allowed just one earned run in each of his two starts while yielding only eight total baserunners. He's slated for a tough home matchup against the Yankees next weekend.