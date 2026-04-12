Martinez didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Yankees, allowing one run on five hits and three walks in 4.2 innings. He struck out four.

Martinez danced around plenty of trouble Saturday, working only one clean inning on the evening. The long ball remained an issue for the right-hander as well, as Martinez has now served up one home run in each of his first three starts of the season. Even so, Martinez has allowed two runs or fewer in each start en route to posting a 2.16 ERA and 0.96 WHIP across 16.2 frames, and he should be worthy of deep-league streaming consideration against the Pirates next weekend.