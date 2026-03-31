Martinez allowed two runs on six hits and didn't walk a batter in Monday's 3-2 win over the Brewers. He struck out three.

It was Martinez's first start of the season after he dealt with a hamstring issue late in spring training. Signed to a one-year, $13 million deal in February, the 35-year-old is expected to man a spot in the rotation for Tampa Bay this season. However, Martinez has never been a big strikeout pitcher, capping his fantasy upside. Martinez's next start should come Sunday in Minnesota.