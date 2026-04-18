Martinez (0-1) took the loss against the Pirates on Friday, allowing two runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out three across 5.1 innings.

It wasn't exactly smooth sailing for Martinez, who allowed 11 baserunners during Friday's loss. He did limit the Pirates to just one run through five innings before being pulled with one out in the sixth, but he was tagged for another run after Griffin Jax yielded a two-run to Oneil Cruz. Martinez has given up two earned runs or less in each of his four outings this season for a 2.45 ERA and 1.23 WHIP across 22 innings, though he has yet to record a win. He's slated to take on the Reds next week, when he'll aim to collect his first win of 2026.